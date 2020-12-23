West Virginia Press Association Foundation accepting scholarship applications for $1,000 awards in 2021

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia college students are learning the West Virginia Press Association Foundation’s mission of improving the quality and future of West Virginia newspapers and the communities they serve in West Virginia is more than just rhetoric.

The WVPA Foundation is now accepting applications for 2021 college scholarships.

The application deadline is Jan. 29, 2021. The programs are open to students in fields such as journalism, business management, human resources, advertising, social media and marketing. Preference will be given to students in at least their sophomore year of college.

If the scholarships are awarded, the WVPAF provides college scholarships up to $1,000 for students attending college in West Virginia.

In 2021, as the newspaper industry and state of West Virginia continue to deal with COVID-19, the foundation is awarding scholarships but not paid internships.

The Foundation hopes to resume its paid internship program in 2022.

Applications may be downloaded from the WVPA website: https://wvpress.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/WVPA-Foundation-Scholarship-Application-Form-2021-1.pdf

Once the PDF application file is downloaded to the desktop, the application can be electronically completed and emailed.

For additional information or to have the applications mailed, call Executive Director Don Smith at 304-342-1011, ext. 160, or write to: WV Press Association Foundation, 3422 Pennsylvania Ave., Charleston, WV, 25302.