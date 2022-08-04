West Virginia parent finds other options with halt of Hope Scholarship￼

By Chloe Johnson, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Kaela Zimmerman is a young mom with three children — June, Cash and Rose.

June is Zimmerman’s eldest child and is about to begin homeschooling for kindergarten this August, and homeschooling requires parents to buy materials on their own.

“Beaver v. Moore challenged the Hope Scholarship,” Zimmerman said. “I was all set to set June up with books using the funds we would have had. Now, it’s more difficult.”

Zimmerman had hoped to purchase the complete Hooked on Phonics book set to teach June how to read. Instead, she has to look online for free materials for her eldest child…

