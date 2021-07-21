West Virginia on its own as talks loom of $26 billion universal opioid litigation settlement

By Courtney Hessler, The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — Although a $26 billion national opioid litigation settlement is looming, local governments in West Virginia are expected to keep control of dozens of cases filed in the state.

According to The Associated Press, whose sources spoke on condition of anonymity, four companies — AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Johnson & Johnson — will take part in a $26 billion settlement, the largest opioid-related settlement to date in a complex and vast world of opioid litigation.

The plan calls for funds to be split among states, with 85% based on population size and 15% on severity of the crisis, The Washington Post reported.

Huntington attorney Paul T. Farrell Jr., who has helped lead local governments in their opioid litigation for years, said the entities that have filed dozens of cases in state and federal courts would have been “tossed pennies” had they been included…

