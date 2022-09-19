West Virginia Officials work on economic development

By Steven Allen Adams, The Inter-Mountain

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The legislative process is often compared to sausage-making, a messy process that pits party against party and sometimes members of the same party against each other. But lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have demonstrated this year they can work together and quickly to make major economic development projects happen.

Earlier this year, it was the Nucor project in Mason County. The North Carolina-based steel manufacturer revealed plans to build a new electric arc furnace and steel mill in Mason County. The project would create as many as 1,000 new construction jobs over two years, with 800 full-time jobs once the mill is completed, and result in a $2.7 billion investment.

But the project wouldn’t have been announced at the beginning of the 2022 legislative session had lawmakers not met in a two-day special session at the beginning of January to pass Senate Bill 1001, the West Virginia Industrial Advancement Act…

