West Virginia officials watching COVID, flu, RSV carefully

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — State health officials continue to be wary of colder weather. which can bring with it an increased threat of the spread of the new COVID variants, the flu and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus).

Dr. Clay Marsh, state COVID-19 Czar, said Wednesday during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing RSV, a seasonal respiratory illness that impacts small children and the elderly, came early this year is already surging around the state.

“We are seeing an early season with RSV now and this is particularly problematic with very young children,” he said, explaining that their airways are much smaller and inflammation can make it “quite difficult.”

The elderly are also vulnerable, he added.

Marsh said an uptick in flu cases is being seen as well with an earlier and more severe flu season anticipated…

