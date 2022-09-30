West Virginia officials warn cooler weather may bring increase in COVID-19 cases￼

By Jess Mancini, The Journal

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — Colder weather may bring with it an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases, according to West Virginia’s coronavirus adviser on Thursday.

Studies from the United Kingdom indicate increases in cases and hospitalizations have occurred with the arrival of cooler weather, Dr. Clay Marsh said. Documented cases have increased 30%, while hospitalizations have risen by 17%, he said.

“They have also done their own analysis, and they believe this is not because of a new variant, it’s really because they are seeing waning immunity because not enough of their citizens have been vaccinated with the current booster shot, the omicron booster shot,” Marsh said.

People also are not taking the same precautions as before, Marsh said during Gov. Jim Justice’s pandemic briefing from the Capitol…

