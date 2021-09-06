By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin all enjoy the support of the public, according to the latest WV MetroNews West Virginia Poll.

The results of the annual poll were presented Friday at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce 85th Annual Meeting and Business Summit at the Greenbrier Resort. The West Virginia Poll, conducted by Research America, surveyed 400 registered voters between Aug. 20-25 via online and phone polling.

Of those polled, 61 percent said they approved of the job Justice was doing, with 25 percent disapproving and 14 percent unsure. According to the poll report, Justice’s job approval began increasing in 2019 and continued to rise over the last two years, including during the COVID-19 pandemic.

When rating Justice’s response to the pandemic, 43 percent were somewhat satisfied and 28 percent were very satisfied, while 12 percent were somewhat dissatisfied, and 9 percent were very dissatisfied. Justice has declined to implement a new indoor mask mandate for public spaces or require a statewide mask mandate for public schools, leaving decisions on masks up to county school boards and health departments. Justice has continued to push testing for COVID-19 and vaccines…

To read more: https://www.newsandsentinel.com/news/local-news/2021/09/west-virginia-officials-receive-high-marks-in-poll/