West Virginia officials predict hospital bed shortage

By Joselyn King, The Inter-Mountain

WHEELING, W.Va. — West Virginia officials predict a future shortage in hospital beds and available health care in the state if COVID numbers continue to surge, and current trends aren’t reversed.

Gov. Jim Justice and his COVID advisory team announced during a briefing Wednesday there are presently 521 patients hospitalized across the state due to COVID. At the COVID peak last January, West Virginia saw 849 hospitalized due to the virus.

James Hoyer, director of the state’s joint interagency task force, said current trends show the state could pass or even double that number before the current surge peaks.

“We are currently at 64% of the peak we saw the last time,” he said. “We are on a path — and we could more than double that number. We know that the preponderance of people in the hospital right now is up to 521 and will go higher today. We are at 521 in 53 days…

To read more: https://www.theintermountain.com/news/local-news/2021/08/state-officials-predict-hospital-bed-shortage/