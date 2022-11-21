By Charles Young, The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Officials are closely monitoring the number of pediatric hospital beds available in the state, according to West Virginia DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch.

The state’s hospitals are simultaneously being impacted by COVID-19, flu season and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, Crouch said.

“Pediatric beds are still out there,” he said. “We have a couple of hospitals that are staying at capacity.”

Officials check in with the administrators of the state’s largest hospitals at least once at week, Crouch said.

“This week seems a little better,” he said. “The report I just got this morning (shows) bed capacity is a little better than it was last week.” …

To read more: https://www.wvnews.com/statejournal/news/west-virginia-officials-monitoring-pediatric-hospital-bed-availability/article_fdbe71ac-669d-11ed-af12-eb861879549a.html