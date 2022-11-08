West Virginia Officials expect strong election turnout today

By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. – Today is Election Day across the nation, and if early voting figures are any indication turnout will be strong for what is an off-year, midterm election.

Polls in West Virginia open at 6:30 a.m. today and close at 7:30 p.m. Voters are asked to bring identification with them when they come to the polls.

Figures released by the West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office Monday indicate a collective 9,175 voters within the six Northern Panhandle counties already have cast ballots for the general election. Ohio County saw 2,767 early votes cast; Marshall County, 2,345; Hancock County, 1,268; Brooke County, 1,175; Wetzel County, 998; and Tyler County, 622.

Brooke County Clerk Kim Barbetta noted the number of people voting early in Brooke County more than doubled from the primary election in May to the current general election. The primary election saw 489 vote early in Brooke County, compared to the 1,175 reported there for the general election early voting…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2022/11/officials-expect-strong-election-turnout-today/