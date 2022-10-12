West Virginia officials continue fight over Amendment 2￼

By Charles Young, WV News

MULLENS, W.Va. — With less than a month remaining before Election Day, Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, continued their efforts Monday to sway the public on Amendment 2.

Justice, along with State Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy, hosted a “community conversation” event at Twin Falls Resort State Park in Wyoming County to argue against amendment.

Blair issued a press release calling on opponents of the amendment to “stop misleading the public about what its passage means for taxpayers.”

Amendment 2 — formally called The West Virginia Authorize Tax Exemptions for Vehicles and Personal Property Used for Business Amendment or the Property Tax Modernization Amendment — would authorize the West Virginia Legislature to be able to change Article X of the state Constitution to exempt tangible personal property used for business activities and the tax on motor vehicles from state property taxes. The amendment does not mandate any change, leaving it up to the Legislature…

