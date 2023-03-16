West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association awards $10,000 in scholarships to college students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Garrett Balog of Charleston and Seth Glazer of Huntington were recently awarded $5,000 scholarships from the West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association’s (WVNLA) Marcus W. Rennix Memorial Scholarship program. The students were presented the scholarships at the association’s Feb. 22 Winter Symposium.

Garrett Balog

Garrett Balog of Charleston is a junior studying Horticulture at West Virginia University. He graduated from Mooresville Senior High School in North Carolina.

Seth Glazer of Huntington attends Columbus State Community College and is majoring in Landscape Design and Management. He is a graduate of Huntington High School.

Julie Robinson, WVNLA executive director, said the association considers on a rolling basis scholarship funding for West Virginia students studying horticulture, landscape architecture, and nursery and greenhouse management. She said students must be in-state residents who have completed half the required courses in ornamental horticulture or landscape architecture and maintained at least a 2.5 grade point average.

Robinson encourages other students who meet the criteria to apply for the educational funds. Information can be found at WVNLA’s website: https://wvnla.org/scholarships/

Seth Glazer

# # #

West Virginia Nursery & Landscape Association, Inc., established in 1939, is a professional trade association dedicated to supporting nursery and landscape businesses and vendors throughout the Mountain State.

WVNLA members support West Virginia college students studying horticulture and landscape architecture with scholarship opportunities. They also share expertise and support in their communities; meet for volunteer projects; and support worthy, industry-related endeavors through Association donations. Regionally, WVNLA co-owns the annual Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show along with the Maryland and Virginia associations.

For membership, events or mission priorities please visit https://wvnla.org/