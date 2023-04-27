West Virginia mining companies, operations recognized for Excellence in Safety and Reclamation

WV Press Release Sharing
CHARLESTON, W.Va. ─ During West Virginia Mining Symposium, which took place April 18-19 in Charleston, the West Virginia Coal Association recognized and celebrated “Exemplary Mine Safety & Environmental Excellence” achievements of mining industry operations across the state.
“West Virginia’s coal industry continues to show its resilience and commitment to excellence across the board,” West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton said. “It’s always a proud day for us when we can recognize those who excel in safety and reclamation, showing that the best and brightest in the industry are right here in West Virginia.”
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety & Training cosponsor this special mining awards program.
SAFETY AWARDS
“Safety always has been and continues to be our top priority in the coal industry,” said Hamilton. “2022 was a record setting year for industry safety and our members demonstrate the highest levels of dedication to protecting our coal miners.”
Inspectors with the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training (WVOMHST) evaluate all coal operations and contractors to nominate the winners. WVOMHST Director Frank Foster presented the awards.
The Mountaineer Guardian Safety Awards presented during the event include:
Best of Class Statewide Awards
- Eustace E. Frederick Milestone Safety Award for underground coal mines:
- Blackhawk Mining / Panther Creek Mining Co.
American Eagle Mine
- Bart B. Lay Jr. Milestone Safety Award for surface coal mines:
- Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal
Blue Eagle Surface Mine
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Republic Energy LLC
Workman Creek Surface
Underground Operations
- Arch Resources, ACI Tygart Valley, Leer Mine
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Aracoma Coal Company, Cedar Grove #2
- United Coal, Carter Roag Coal Company, Morgan Camp Mine
- Coronado, Greenbrier Minerals, Eagle # 1 Mine
- American Consolidated Natural Resources, Harrison County Coal Resources, Harrison County Mine
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Kingston Mining Company, Kingston # 2
- United Coal, Knox Operating LLC, Beech Mountain Mine
- Alliance Coal, Mettiki Coal WV LLC, Mettiki E Mine
- Blackhawk Mining, Panther Creek Mining, American Eagle Mine
- United Coal, Pocahontas Coal Company LLC, Affinity Mine
- Blackhawk Mining, Rockwell Mining Company, Flying Eagle Mine
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Spartan Mining LLC, Road Fork # 52 Mine
- Cornerstone, Star Services, Rane Deep Coal Mine
- Cleveland-Cliff’s Princeton Coal, Mine # 39
- Ramaco Resources LLC, Michael Powellton Deep Mine
- Ramaco Resources LLC, No. 2 Gas Mine
- Ramaco Resources LLC, Crucible Deep Mine
- Coronado, Greenbrier Minerals, Lower War Eagle Mine
Surface Operations:
- Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal, Blue Eagle Surface Mine
- Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal, Harmon East Surface Mine
- Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal, VA Point Surface Mine
- LP Mineral, LLC, Ralph Six
- Blackhawk Mining, Panther Creek Mining LLC, Sycamore North Mine
- United Coal, Pocahontas Coal Company, Tommy Creek Highwall Mine
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Republic Energy LLC, Workman Creek Surface
Prep Plants/Loadouts:
- Arch Resources, ACI Tygart Valley, Leer Prep Plant
- Brooks Run Mining Company LLC, # 1 Prep Plant
- United Coal, Carter Roag Coal Co. LLC, Star Bridge Prep Plant
- Coronado, Greenbrier Minerals LLC, Saunders Prep Plant
- Coronado, Greenbrier Minerals LLC, Mountaineer Pocahontas Prep Plant
- Letart Corporation, Plant # 1
- American Consolidated Natural Resources, Marshall County Coal Resources, River Loadout
- Blackhawk Mining, Panther Creek Mining LLC, Maple Eagle Prep Plant
- Blackhawk Mining, Panther Creek Mining LLC, Wet Branch Plant
- United Coal Company, Pocahontas Coal Company, Affinity Prep Plant
- Ramaco Resources LLC, Berwind Prep Plant
- Ramaco Resources LLC, Elk Creek Preparation Plant
- Arch Resources, Wolf Run Mining LLC, Leer South Prep Plant
- Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal, Eckman Loadout
- Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal, Road Fork Loadout
- Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal, Eckman Plant
Quarries:
- Appalachian Aggregates, LLC, Kelly Mountain Quarry
- Appalachian Aggregates, LLC, Lewisburg Quarry
- Decker’s Creek Limestone Co, Decker’s Creek Mine
- JF Allen Co, Mashey Gap Quarry
- Martin Marietta Materials INC, Burning Springs Mine
- Ace Aggregates LLC, Philippi Quarry
Independent Contractors
- Anderson Excavating
- Boyd Company
- Polino Contracting
- Preston Contractors Inc.
ENVIRONMENTAL EXCELLENCE AWARDS
“This year’s reclamation award winners are proof positive that the best environmentalists out there are in the coal industry,” said West Virginia Coal Association Vice President Jason Bostic. “Our members display a firm commitment to environmental protection and creative, responsible reclamation in West Virginia.”
Inspectors with the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) selected the winners, and DEP’s Mining & Reclamation Director, Jonathan Rorrer, handed out the awards.
The Environmental Excellence awards presented during the event include:
The top award – the Greenlands Award, went to Pocahontas Coal Company, Tommy Creek Highwall No. 2 Mine.
Other reclamation award winners include:
WV Underground Mine Award:
- Arch Resources
ICG Tygart Valley
Leer Mine Complex, U200406, O201706
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources
Independence Coal Co.
Black King Deep Mine, U500594
Coal Refuse Facility Award:
- ACNR
Monongalia County Coal Resources
Monongalia County Mine, U004684
- Arch Resources
ICG Beckley Complex
Pocahontas Refuse Area, U301195
Surface Mine Awards:
- Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal, Mid-Vol Coal Sales, Blue Eagle Surface Mine
- Ramaco Resources, Ram 1 Surface Mine
- Arch Resources, Patriot Mining Company, Osage Surface Mine
- Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Republic Energy, Workman Creek Long Ridge
Prep Plant Loadout Award:
- Cornerstone Processing
Olan Plant, O300720
- Cornerstone Processing
Switchback Loadout, O400111
For additional information, contact Chris Hamilton at (304) 342-4153.