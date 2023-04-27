West Virginia mining companies, operations recognized for Excellence in Safety and Reclamation

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. ─ During West Virginia Mining Symposium, which took place April 18-19 in Charleston, the West Virginia Coal Association recognized and celebrated “Exemplary Mine Safety & Environmental Excellence” achievements of mining industry operations across the state.

“West Virginia’s coal industry continues to show its resilience and commitment to excellence across the board,” West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton said. “It’s always a proud day for us when we can recognize those who excel in safety and reclamation, showing that the best and brightest in the industry are right here in West Virginia.”

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety & Training cosponsor this special mining awards program.

SAFETY AWARDS

“Safety always has been and continues to be our top priority in the coal industry,” said Hamilton. “2022 was a record setting year for industry safety and our members demonstrate the highest levels of dedication to protecting our coal miners.”

Inspectors with the West Virginia Office of Miners’ Health, Safety and Training (WVOMHST) evaluate all coal operations and contractors to nominate the winners. WVOMHST Director Frank Foster presented the awards.

The Mountaineer Guardian Safety Awards presented during the event include:

Best of Class Statewide Awards

Eustace E. Frederick Milestone Safety Award for underground coal mines : Blackhawk Mining / Panther Creek Mining Co.

:

American Eagle Mine

Bart B. Lay Jr. Milestone Safety Award for surface coal mines : Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal

:

Blue Eagle Surface Mine

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Republic Energy LLC

Workman Creek Surface

Underground Operations

Arch Resources, ACI Tygart Valley, Leer Mine

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Aracoma Coal Company, Cedar Grove #2

United Coal, Carter Roag Coal Company, Morgan Camp Mine

Coronado, Greenbrier Minerals, Eagle # 1 Mine

American Consolidated Natural Resources, Harrison County Coal Resources, Harrison County Mine

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Kingston Mining Company, Kingston # 2

United Coal, Knox Operating LLC, Beech Mountain Mine

Alliance Coal, Mettiki Coal WV LLC, Mettiki E Mine

Blackhawk Mining, Panther Creek Mining, American Eagle Mine

United Coal, Pocahontas Coal Company LLC, Affinity Mine

Blackhawk Mining, Rockwell Mining Company, Flying Eagle Mine

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Spartan Mining LLC, Road Fork # 52 Mine

Cornerstone, Star Services, Rane Deep Coal Mine

Cleveland-Cliff’s Princeton Coal, Mine # 39

Ramaco Resources LLC, Michael Powellton Deep Mine

Ramaco Resources LLC, No. 2 Gas Mine

Ramaco Resources LLC, Crucible Deep Mine

Coronado, Greenbrier Minerals, Lower War Eagle Mine

Surface Operations:

Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal, Blue Eagle Surface Mine

Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal, Harmon East Surface Mine

Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal, VA Point Surface Mine

LP Mineral, LLC, Ralph Six

Blackhawk Mining, Panther Creek Mining LLC, Sycamore North Mine

United Coal, Pocahontas Coal Company, Tommy Creek Highwall Mine

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Republic Energy LLC, Workman Creek Surface

Prep Plants/Loadouts:

Arch Resources, ACI Tygart Valley, Leer Prep Plant

Brooks Run Mining Company LLC, # 1 Prep Plant

United Coal, Carter Roag Coal Co. LLC, Star Bridge Prep Plant

Coronado, Greenbrier Minerals LLC, Saunders Prep Plant

Coronado, Greenbrier Minerals LLC, Mountaineer Pocahontas Prep Plant

Letart Corporation, Plant # 1

American Consolidated Natural Resources, Marshall County Coal Resources, River Loadout

Blackhawk Mining, Panther Creek Mining LLC, Maple Eagle Prep Plant

Blackhawk Mining, Panther Creek Mining LLC, Wet Branch Plant

United Coal Company, Pocahontas Coal Company, Affinity Prep Plant

Ramaco Resources LLC, Berwind Prep Plant

Ramaco Resources LLC, Elk Creek Preparation Plant

Arch Resources, Wolf Run Mining LLC, Leer South Prep Plant

Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal, Eckman Loadout

Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal, Road Fork Loadout

Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal, Eckman Plant

Quarries:

Appalachian Aggregates, LLC, Kelly Mountain Quarry

Appalachian Aggregates, LLC, Lewisburg Quarry

Decker’s Creek Limestone Co, Decker’s Creek Mine

JF Allen Co, Mashey Gap Quarry

Martin Marietta Materials INC, Burning Springs Mine

Ace Aggregates LLC, Philippi Quarry

Independent Contractors

Anderson Excavating

Boyd Company

Polino Contracting

Preston Contractors Inc.

ENVIRONMENTAL EXCELLENCE AWARDS

“This year’s reclamation award winners are proof positive that the best environmentalists out there are in the coal industry,” said West Virginia Coal Association Vice President Jason Bostic. “Our members display a firm commitment to environmental protection and creative, responsible reclamation in West Virginia.”

Inspectors with the state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) selected the winners, and DEP’s Mining & Reclamation Director, Jonathan Rorrer, handed out the awards.

The Environmental Excellence awards presented during the event include:

The top award – the Greenlands Award, went to Pocahontas Coal Company, Tommy Creek Highwall No. 2 Mine.

Other reclamation award winners include:

WV Underground Mine Award:

Arch Resources

ICG Tygart Valley

Leer Mine Complex, U200406, O201706

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Independence Coal Co.

Black King Deep Mine, U500594

Coal Refuse Facility Award:

ACNR

Monongalia County Coal Resources

Monongalia County Mine, U004684

Arch Resources

ICG Beckley Complex

Pocahontas Refuse Area, U301195

Surface Mine Awards:

Cleveland Cliffs Princeton Coal, Mid-Vol Coal Sales, Blue Eagle Surface Mine

Ramaco Resources, Ram 1 Surface Mine

Arch Resources, Patriot Mining Company, Osage Surface Mine

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Republic Energy, Workman Creek Long Ridge

Prep Plant Loadout Award:

Cornerstone Processing

Olan Plant, O300720

Cornerstone Processing

Switchback Loadout, O400111

For additional information, contact Chris Hamilton at (304) 342-4153.