West Virginia medical cannabis board considering cap on percentage of THC in dispensed products; questions, opposition delay decision

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The state Medical Cannabis Advisory Board is considering a proposal to limit the THC content of dispensed cannabis products to 10%.

The proposal stirred opposition and questions among members at the board’s Thursday meeting, and opposition from the public. So the proposal has been referred back to the workgroup that initiated the proposal for further study and more public comment.

Board member Dr. James Berry, chair of WVU’s Department of Behavioral Medicine and Psychiatry, and director of addiction services at the WVU Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, proposed the cap.

He told board members that the Health and Medical Workgroup heard a presentation from an addiction psychiatrist who said the medical evidence supports THC potencies of only 10% or less, while higher concentrations contribute to a number of public health concerns including suicide, depression, anxiety and addiction…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/09/11/state-medical-cannabis-board-considering-cap-on-percentage-of-thc-in-dispensed-products-questions-opposition-delay-decision/