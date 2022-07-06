West Virginia loses 4.7% of tree cover in 20 years

By Ershad Kamol, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia has lost 4.7% of its tree cover since 2000, which could have an adverse impact on the natural resources of the Mountain State, its eco-system, and the habitat of federally listed endangered species, environmentalists said.

The Washington, D.C.-based global forest monitor, Global Forest Watch, in its 2022 report states that West Virginia lost 593,052 acres of tree cover, including 27,922 acres of natural forest.

The loss is equivalent to 98.5 tons of carbon dioxide emissions, according to the GFW website.

West Virginia Economic Development Board and Forestry Association officials, however, reject those findings and say the forest coverage increased over the years in the state.

Both the West Virginia Forestry Association executive director and the West Virginia Economic Development’s director of marketing and communications said the Global Forest Watch report is not accurate…

