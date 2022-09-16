West Virginia Legislature passes bill to create Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program￼

By Michael Lemley, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — State officials are looking to make a major economic development announcement this week — possibly as soon as Tuesday, according to Gov. Jim Justice.

The way for that development has been paved by the Legislature with its passage of Senate Bill 4001.

Both chambers suspended their regular rules, allowing the bill to be fully considered Monday. The Senate passed the bill unanimously, with five members absent, and the House passed it on an 86-2 vote, with 12 members absent.

Requested by the governor as part of the fourth special legislative session of the year, the bill establishes the Certified Industrial Business Expansion Development Program…

