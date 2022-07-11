West Virginia Legislators waiting for details of Governor Justice’s income tax cut proposal￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice continues to push his plan to cut personal income tax in the state by 10 percent, but he still has not set a special session to address the abortion issue.

Justice said during his pandemic briefing Friday he wants to put money into the pockets of West Virginia residents and a cut in the personal income tax, retroactive to Jan. 1, is the fastest way do that.

He has called a special session for July 24-26 during interims to introduce the bill to legislators.

“I am surely very hopeful we will get total cooperation,” he said. “We’ve got to get this done.”

Justice said he is in meetings to craft the details to make it “equitable for everyone.” …

