West Virginia Legislators visit the Eastern Panhandle; tour different locations

By Toni Milbourne, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. — Members of the West Virginia Legislature made a trip to the Eastern Panhandle on Monday as part of an interim visit.

A portion of the delegates and senators traveled to Harpers Ferry to meet with owners of the Hilltop Hotel project, while the remainder visited the Blue Ridge Community and Technical College.

Welcoming the group at Blue Ridge CTC was Dr. Sarah Tucker, chancellor of the West Virginia Higher Learning Education Policy Commission, and Leslie See, vice president of enrollment management & allied health sciences for CTC. Both complimented the legislators on their approval of grants for the community college that have allowed the facilities to expand programs and support students and business partner education projects, as well.

“We have over 10 workforce programs located here, and you have helped Blue Ridge fund these,” See told the legislators…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/legislators-visit-the-eastern-panhandle-tour-different-locations/article_a6f4e2d0-d712-5f86-99c2-c76a5f18fa91.html