West Virginia Legislators tour Northeast Natural Energy gas well pad

By David Beard, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Severance tax collections from natural gas outpaced coal for the first three quarters of Fiscal Year 2022, and a group of state legislators had the opportunity to visit a well pad on Tuesday and see a drilling operation first hand.

Legislators were in town for May interim meetings and GO-WV – the Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia – arranged with Morgantown- and Charleston-based Northeast Natural Energy to visit its Yost pad in Western Monongalia, between Daybrook and Fairview.

NNE President Mike John told the legislators, “I appreciate your taking the time to come and look at what we do.”

Northeast has six active wells on the pad, drilled in 2014 and 2018. This is their third and final drill there, and the members watch the rig send 90-foot sections of casing down into the ground for the second of five planned wells…

