West Virginia Leadership calls on Delegate Joe Jeffries to resign after TikTok controversy

By John Tyson, The Welch News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Elected officials of the State of West Virginia have called for the resignation of House of Delegates Representative Joe Jeffries following explicit videos released on TikTok.

“The pattern of behavior by Delegate Joe Jeffries is sad and it’s childish. Not only did he yell graphic comments about me to a group of senators during the recent Legislative Session, but now we find that his not-so-secret TikTok is full of disgustingly vulgar videos, which are especially insulting to women. This is the behavior of an immature child, not a 39-year-old father and elected official. He owes our entire state an apology for not living up to what we all deserve and expect from our elected officials,” said Governor Jim Justice Saturday.

“I believe Joe Jeffries is an embarrassment not just to the House of Delegates, but to the entire state. He has shown us more than once that he does not respect the office he was elected to serve. I am but one member among 100, and his constituents will have the opportunity at the ballot box in 2022 to decide whether he represents them as they wish,” said Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw.

“As presiding officer, the only tool at my disposal to express my disgust with his repeated, reprehensible behavior is to strip him of his committee vice chairman position, which I have done today. Carrying out the will of the people is serious work, and I expect better behavior of our members, even in what they believe is their private time,” continued Hanshaw…

