West Virginia leaders urge Manchin to support clean transportation investments

By Jessica Wilt, The Journal

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. — Local politicians and various leaders around the state came together Thursday in Shepherdstown to urge Sen. Joe Manchin to support the Build Back Better budget and the future of electric vehicles. The event was hosted by the BlueGreen Alliance and Moms Clean Air Force.

Speakers included Delegate John Doyle (D-Jefferson, 67th), Harpers Ferry Town Council member Chris Craig, J.B. Christensen, of the Eastern Panhandle Central Labor Council, Robert Fernatt, of the West Virginia Electric Auto Association, Lucia Valentine, of Moms Clean Air Force, and Morgan Sell, of the Eastern Panhandle Green Coalition.

The group stressed three areas in which Manchin’s support would benefit not just the area but the state and country — receding dangerous pollution, creating good-paying manufacturing and construction jobs and generating economic opportunity for West Virginians.

“Just as there is no silver bullet for economic recovery, there’s no single solution to solving air pollution or climate change,” Valentine said, stressing that the transportation sector is the large air pollutant in the country. “Rather, we must take several different actions to boost West Virginia’s economy and reduce pollution…

To read more: https://www.journal-news.net/journal-news/local-leaders-urge-manchin-to-support-clean-transportation-investments/article_03d5b311-c66b-51ee-8e69-c4c06d3bb870.html