West Virginia Lawmakers say tax reform not dead as special session remains paused

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — While Capitol watchers wait for the special session of the West Virginia Legislature to resume as the state Senate and House of Delegates negotiate differences of opinion on an abortion ban law, efforts to provide tax relief might still be a distant possibility.

It’s been 20 days since both the Senate and House adjourned July 29 subject to the call of Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay. While Aug. 8 was mentioned as a possible date for lawmakers to return to Charleston, they overshot that date and it is not immediately clear when the Legislature will return.

The special session began July 25 and lasted five days before being paused after Republicans in the House refused to concur with changes the Senate made to House Bill 302, clarifying and modernizing the state’s abortion laws.

The House passed House Bill 301 on July 28, Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal for a 10 percent cut in personal income tax rates spread out across all six tax brackets. Instead of taking up HB 301, the state Senate refused to accept the message from the House that the bill passed…

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2022/08/w-va-lawmakers-say-tax-reform-not-dead-as-special-session-remains-paused/