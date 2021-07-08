By Joselyn King, The Intelligencer

WHEELING, W.Va. — Public hearings to discuss West Virginia’s political redistricting are expected to happen later this summer — well before state lawmakers are expected to receive the data they need to draw new district maps.

Lawmakers won’t start on the new political map until they get pertinent population data from the U.S. Census Bureau, which isn’t expected to arrive until at least late August. And mandated public hearings regarding redistricting actually will take place before that time at locations throughout the state, according to local legislators.

Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke; House Minority Whip Shawn Fluharty, D-Ohio; and Delegate Erikka Storch, R-Ohio, all have been named to the Legislature’s Select Committee on Redistricting.

The committee is charged with creating new political districts for the U.S. House, and state Senate and House of Delegates representation in West Virginia…

To read more: https://www.theintelligencer.net/news/top-headlines/2021/07/west-virginia-lawmakers-prepare-for-redistricting-debate/