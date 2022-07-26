West Virginia lawmakers advance criminal abortion ban

By Steven Allen Adams, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The start Monday of a special session of the West Virginia Legislature to consider a personal income tax cut proposal from Gov. Jim Justice was quickly overshadowed by the addition of a new comprehensive abortion law.

Justice issued an amendment Monday morning to the proclamation he issued last Wednesday calling the Legislature into special session to consider his personal income tax cut proposal just 30 minutes after the Legislature gaveled in to consider a cut to the state’s personal income tax rates.

The amended special session proclamation called for the Legislature to clarify West Virginia’s abortion laws in the wake of a U.S. Supreme Court decision last month in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization that eliminated Roe. V. Wade and Planned Parenthood of Southeastern Pa. v. Casey that granted and upheld a women’s right to an abortion…

