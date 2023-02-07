West Virginia Lawmaker: ‘No talk’ of Governor Justice’s car tax reimbursement plan

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice proposed on the first day of this year’s legislative session a plan to reimburse state residents for their vehicle personal property tax paid at the county level, a promise he made when campaigning against Amendment 2 last fall.

However, the proposal so far has not gained any noticeable traction.

Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer County and House Majority Whip, said Monday he has heard “no talk” of it.

Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, said he wanted to cut the vehicle personal property tax first, but it was part of Amendment 2, which would have changed the state Constitution to give legislators the authority to cut or end the local vehicle property tax as well as the machinery and inventory tax.

Both provide substantial revenue to localities and the Senate plan was for the state to replace any money lost at the local level if those taxes were cut or eliminated…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/lawmaker-no-talk-of-justices-car-tax-reimbursement-plan/article_08cf47b8-a674-11ed-ab67-ebc7cb32d7f3.html