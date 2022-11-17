West Virginia Justice will push car tax refunds in 2023 legislative session

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARlESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday he wants to “get rid of the car tax on day one” when the 2023 legislative session convenes in January.

Justice said during his pandemic briefing that the people of West Virginia have spoken by voting down all four amendments to the state Constitution that were on the ballot last week.

That included Amendment 2, which would have given legislators the authority to end or change the local machinery and inventory tax as well as the vehicle personal property tax.

Republican members of the Senate had pushed for the amendment, pledging to reimburse counties for local revenue lost each year if the taxes were eliminated…

