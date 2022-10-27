West Virginia Justice: If Amendment 2 passes ‘You’re toast’

By Ben Conley, The Dominion Post

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice admitted he was feeling the effects of the road Wednesday as he and Babydog rolled into Morgantown for the latest stop of their tour opposing Amendment 2.

As such, it didn’t take him long to get to the point.

“If this happens, you’re toast,” he said to the small crowd of, primarily, local officials and politicians gathered at the Mon County Center on the first day of early voting.

Amendment 2, or Property Tax Modernization Amendment, is one of four constitutional amendments before the voters. If passed with a simple majority, it would give the state legislature the authority to change or eliminate personal property taxes, including car taxes…

To read more: https://www.dominionpost.com/2022/10/26/justice-if-amendment-2-passes-youre-toast/