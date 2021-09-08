West Virginia Joint Committee on Redistricting meeting in Charleston on Thursday

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting has issued the following media advisory:

WHO: West Virginia Legislature’s Joint Committee on Redistricting

WHAT: public hearing on redistricting

WHEN: Thursday, Sept. 9

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

Anyone who would like to be guaranteed an opportunity speak during the hearing will need to be present to sign in by 6 p.m.

The event will begin shortly after 6 p.m. with welcome remarks and a reminder of the procedures; the event will conclude at 8 p.m.

WHERE: The Culture Center, Building 9, Capitol Complex (1900 Kanawha Blvd. E., Charleston, WV 25305)

WHY: The West Virginia Constitution requires the Legislature to redraw these lines every 10 years utilizing U.S. Census data to reflect any population changes. Due to the delay in the federal government releasing Census data, specific population numbers will not be available at these events, and the Committee will not be presenting any proposed maps. Legislators will not respond to questions during the public hearing, following House Rule 84, which governs public hearings. The number of people who sign in to speak at each hearing will be divided by the amount of time available for the event to determine the amount of time each person will have to speak, in line with House Rule 84. For more information about the redistricting process, and to watch previous public hearings, visit: https://www.wvlegislature.gov/redistricting.cfm