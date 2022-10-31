West Virginia International Yeager Airport recognized for Public Relations Program

Airport earns ACI-NA Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience Award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) was recognized for best in Public Relations Programs among small airports at the 2022 Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) Marketing and Communications Conference held in Vancouver, Canada.

The ACI-NA Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience award recognizes how a public relations program can be a planned effort to improve the Airport’s image in the public eye. CRW Airport was awarded for the “It Starts at Home” rebranding campaign and its public relations tactics.

“It’s an honor to have our Airport recognized alongside our peers in the aviation industry for our outstanding efforts surrounding our rebranding campaign. I am proud of the Marketing Department’s work and the work of the entire CRW team,” said Airport Director and CEO, Dominique Ranieri.

As CRW Airport began celebrating its 75th year of operation, the Central West Virginia Airport Authority team had a new vision. The goal for the overall public relations program was to refresh the CRW brand in a way that positioned CRW Airport as a reliable, convenient Airport that is not only close by but also a cemented part of the broader community.

“We are very proud to receive this prestigious award from ACI-NA. We are thankful for the support of our community and travelers that Fly CRW who have helped us reach and celebrate this special achievement,” said Paige Withrow, Marketing Manager.

Since its formation in 1990, the Excellence in Airport Marketing, Communications, and Customer Experience Awards have recognized the quality of work, abundance of talent, and creativity within the marketing, communications, and customer experience fields of the airport industry.

ACI-NA is an organization that represents airports and other aviation-related businesses in the United States and Canada. Airports across North America submitted entries in 20 categories in communications, marketing, and customer experience for this contest.

The award is given in three categories: Large Airport, Medium Airport, and Small Airport. The 2022 winners for Public Relations Programs are Vancouver International Airport (Large Airport), Memphis International Airport (Medium Airport), and West Virginia International Yeager Airport (Small Airport).

About West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW): A study done by the West Virginia Aeronautics Commission says CRW is responsible for nearly 3,000 jobs and has a $225-million economic impact in the state. CRW is the largest commercial Airport in West Virginia, with service provided by American, Delta, Spirit, and United Airlines. The Airport’s Organizational Vision is: “To become the most important economic engine for the state through advances in aviation and education.” CRW, in conjunction with the West Virginia National Guard, hosts the Home Base Program. The program works to facilitate military ground, tactical, and air training in West Virginia.

For more information, please contact: Paige Withrow, Marketing Manager [email protected] 304-400-5931