West Virginia International Yeager Airport receives $1 million for terminal upgrades

FAA to fund projects selected under the FY 2023 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Airport Terminal Program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW) will receive $1 million under the federal Airport Terminal Program (ATP) for airport terminal upgrades.

On Feb. 27, the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that 104 projects at 99 airports would receive a share of nearly $1 billion from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law in Fiscal Year 2023.

Among those airport projects, CRW will receive $1 million under the Airport Terminal Program (ATP) for airport terminal upgrades, including improving ADA compliance and installing a new roof that has exceeded its useful life.

“CRW would like to thank U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), as well as Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and the members of the Senate Appropriations Committee, for their hard work in helping to make the passenger experience more efficient and enjoyable by fighting for much-needed airport infrastructure improvements,” said Airport Director & CEO, Dominique Ranieri.

“CRW is our communities gateway to the world, and this funding will ensure we continue to operate safely and efficiently,” said Central West Virginia Regional Airport Authority Board Chairman, Ed Hill.

Under the ATP, the FAA is providing $5 billion to airports via discretionary, competitive grants for eligible terminal projects over a five-year period. Funding is going out to airports nationwide to benefit passengers with more reliable and efficient airport systems.

CRW received $2.1 million in 2021 from the first-year funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

— About West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW)West Virginia International Yeager Airport is responsible for nearly 3,000 jobs and has a $225-million economic impact in the state. CRW is the largest commercial Airport in West Virginia, with service provided by American, Delta, Spirit, and United Airlines. The Airport’s Mission is: “To provide a safe, world-class airport that elevates the customer experience and exceeds stakeholder and tenant expectations while supporting economic development in the state.”