Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /srv/users/wvpressorg/apps/wvpressorg/public/wp-content/plugins/leaky-paywall/include/class-restrictions.php on line 650
West Virginia infrastructure upgrade advocates stress high stakes as senators reach bipartisan deal - West Virginia Press Association
The Latest

West Virginia infrastructure upgrade advocates stress high stakes as senators reach bipartisan deal

July 29, 2021
1 minute read
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

By Mike Tony, Charleston Gazette-Mail

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday finally agreed on components of an infrastructure package that would green-light $550 billion in new spending.

The agreement came as civil engineering experts and clean energy advocates earlier in the day urged an influx of federal money into West Virginia to help the state navigate its economic and topographic terrain.

“We’re hopeful … that a bipartisan bill will be adopted and enacted,” American Society of Civil Engineers Executive Director Tom Smith said. “We think it’s important for West Virginia.”

The bipartisan infrastructure deal would invest $110 billion in new funds for roads and bridges, including $40 billion for bridge repair and replacement, $55 billion in funding to replace lead service lines and address dangerous per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), $65 billion in broadband infrastructure deployment, and $73 billion in power infrastructure upgrades…

To read more: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/energy_and_environment/wv-infrastructure-upgrade-advocates-stress-high-stakes-as-senators-reach-bipartisan-deal/article_cac82091-f504-5514-817f-0603479dc205.html

Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts