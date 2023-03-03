West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announces funding for water, sewer projects

WV Press Release Sharing



CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for four water and two sewer projects at its meeting on March 1.



Details for the projects are listed below.



Bradley Public Service District

The council approved a $80,000 soft cost grant to the Bradley PSD in Raleigh County to acquire easements associated with its $5.2 million project to extend sewer service to 134 homes in Dorothy, Colcord and Eunice.



Claywood Park Public Service District

The council approved a $500,000 grant to the Claywood Park PSD in Wirt County to replace the Spring Valley HOA sewer collection system, which will become part of the district. This grant, along with funds from the Community Development Block Grant, the US Army Corps of Engineers, the Clean Water State Revolving Fund and the Wirt County Commission, provide $7 million for the project.



Town of Elizabeth

The council approved a $785,000 grant to the Town of Elizabeth in Wirt County for a project to replace water mains along Route 14. This grant, along with funds from the Drinking Water Treatment Revolving Fund, provide $1.6 million for the project.



Mountain Top Public Service District

The council approved a $1 million grant and $3.1 million loan to the Mountain Top PSD in Mineral County for water treatment plant improvements and water main replacement. This grant, along with funds from the Grant and Mineral county commissions and other funding programs, provide $5.6 million for the project.



City of Thomas

The council approved a $295,000 grant to the City of Thomas in Tucker County for the replacement of the County High School water storage tank. This grant along with funds from the city and the county commission provide $390,000 for the project.



City of Weirton

The council approved a $5.6 million loan to the City of Weirton in Hancock County for improvements and increased capacity at its wastewater treatment plant. This loan, along with funds from the Congressionally Directed Spending Grant and the CDS Match Grant, provide $33.7 million for the project.



Other Business

The council also approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for an additional 12 sewer and water projects. The approval of these reviews and requests helps cities, municipalities and public service districts save taxpayer money and keep their water and sewer projects moving. The 12 projects found to be technically feasible and approved to pursue funding are listed below.Berkeley County Public Service District Bunker Hill water treatment plant improvements estimated to cost $65 millionCity of Huntington 13th Street Sewer Lift Station improvements estimated to cost $19.5 millionCity of Huntington 4th Street Sewer Lift Station improvements estimated to cost $15.5 millionCity of Huntington sewer extension to serve 467 homes along Route 10 estimated to cost $13 millionCity of Huntington river backflow prevention on the sewer system estimated to cost $8.5 millionHuttonsville PSD water main replacement estimated to cost $2.4 millionMason County PSD Crab Creek wastewater treatment plant improvements estimated to cost $3.9 millionCity of Parsons water main replacement estimated to cost $4 millionPreston County PSD 1 water main replacement estimated to cost $2.4 millionCity of Ravenswood sewer extension to Jackson County Industrial Park estimated to cost $19.9 millionSouthern Jackson County PSD water extension to serve 35 homes along Statts Mills Road estimated to cost $2.1 millionCity of Spencer water system improvements estimated to cost $2.1 millionAbout the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council

The WV IJDC was created by the WV Legislature in 1994 to serve as a funding clearinghouse for water and wastewater projects around the state. Gov. Jim Justice serves as council chairman, with Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling serving as his designee.



The council will meet again on April 5. For more information, visit wvinfrastructure.com.