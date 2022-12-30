West Virginia House releases leadership, committee chair assignments

By Charles Young, WV News

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Speaker of the House Roger Hanshaw unveiled committee assignments and leadership changes Thursday ahead of this year’s regular session of the West Virginia Legislature.

Finance Committee Chair Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, will serve as House Majority Leader, and Dels. David Kelly, R-Tyler, Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, and Laura Kimble, R-Harrison will serve as assistant majority leaders.

Del. Vernon Criss, R-Wood, will be finance committee chair, and Del. John Hardy, R-Berkeley, will be vice chair.

“Each legislative session is different, and each member brings unique perspectives to the body, so we take a look at our team each session,” said Hanshaw. “We look for the best ways to leverage our collective strengths to assemble the leadership team that will carry out the functional work of the House, to ensure we use our limited time together to continue passing laws that make it easy to simply choose West Virginia, and that’s what we’ve done.” …

