West Virginia House passes DNR carbon capture bills

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.VA. — Two bills that could pave the way to a future hydrogen hub project in West Virginia passed the House of Delegates Thursday, but not before some Republican delegates questioned the bill’s connection to the Inflation Reduction Act and clean energy projects.

The House passed Senate Bill 161 in a 95-5 vote and passed SB 162 in an 87-12 vote. Both bills were passed by the state Senate last Thursday, but will need to return to the Senate to approve changes made earlier this week by the House Judiciary Committee.

SB 161 would allow the Division of Natural Resources within the Department of Commerce to sell, lease, or dispose of property under its control, though legislative approval would need to be sought if the property is in a state park or state forest. An amendment to the bill approved Thursday would require the land in question to be deemed obsolete or unused by DNR.

SB 162 would allow the DNR to lease state-owned pore spaces beneath state forests, wildlife management areas and other lands under DNR’s jurisdiction for use in carbon sequestration projects, whereby carbon dioxide emissions are pumped underground. The bill only prohibits DNR from leasing pore spaces beneath state parks…

To read more: https://www.weirtondailytimes.com/news/local-news/2023/01/w-va-house-passes-dnr-carbon-capture-bills/