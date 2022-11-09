West Virginia House of Delegates races lean Republican after results pour in

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. – Winning seats for the West Virginia House of Delegates were unofficially reported on Tuesday evening after the polls closed throughout the state. Locally, there were four candidates that ran unopposed.

Running unopposed in this election for seats on the West Virginia House of Delegates was George Miller, R-Morgan (District 90), Michael Hite, R-Berkeley (District 92), Larry Kump, R-Berkeley (District 94), and Paul Espinosa, R-Jefferson (District 98).

While all results are still unofficial, races tended to lean toward the Republican side of the spectrum, but there were some that remained close in voter percentages.

In Jefferson County, the majority of the seats were unofficially filed with Republican candidates, with one close exception in District 97…

