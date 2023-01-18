West Virginia House Health Committee works on DHHR split bill

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON — Members of the House Health and Human Resources Committee dived into their version of a bill that would split the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources into three new departments.

The House Health Committee, meeting Tuesday, recommended for passage an amended version of House Bill 2006, reorganizing DHHR, sending the bill to the House Finance Committee for review. The bill was approved by voice vote with no opposition.

“There may have been issues with DHHR for a number of years that proceeded this administration … but what has become clear is we become complicit with that if we do not facilitate some change and take steps towards meaningful outcomes for those impacted by the decisions we make here,” said House Health Committee Vice Chairwoman Heather Tully, R-Nicholas.

“We all agree there is a problem,” said House Health Committee Minority Chairman Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha. “We’re getting very poor health outcomes in West Virginia to say the least. I think this is a good first step. I think there are some real culture problems inside the department.” …

