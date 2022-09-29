West Virginia honors Raleigh County Adult Learning Center￼

By Steve Keenan, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The Raleigh County Adult Learning Center is growing to meet the needs of its community.

And those efforts are being noticed.

The learning center was honored recently as the West Virginia Adult Education Program of the Year. Each year, the West Virginia Adult Education Association honors a full-time program which provides adults with the opportunity to acquire and improve their educational and employment skills to become self-sufficient and enhance the quality of their lives and assist in transitioning to postsecondary education and training, the workforce and job market.

“Earning this award is an honor,” said Tammy Toney, the lead teacher overseeing both classrooms of the RCALC. “It confirms that our center has excelled in enrollment, contact and distance education hours, percentage of measures met and serving those most in need…

