West Virginia Hive supports four new businesses in celebrating grand openings on Friday

‘It’s a grand day on Prince Street’

BECKLEY, W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive – entrepreneurial arm of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority — is supporting four new small businesses located on Prince Street in Beckley as they celebrate their grand openings on the afternoon of Friday, March 31.

Stephanie Sanders, business advisor to all four firms, said there will be two ceremonies during the “It’s a Grand Day on Prince Street” celebration. The first grand opening ceremony will be at 2 p.m. and will be for three of the four businesses (Z & Z Beauty, Glammed by Lady T, and Creatively Custom Design By Raffinee), all located at 223 Prince Street.

Sanders said Vinyl Tracks, LLC, located at 345 Prince Street, will host its grand opening at 3 p.m. “It’s our hope customers will want to come check out these businesses and meet the talented entrepreneurs who are at the helm, offering these great products and services,” she said. Light refreshments will be offered at each location.

Z & Z Beauty, owned by Angela Bryant, focuses on self-care for women and men and offers non-invasive body contouring to assist with fat reduction. Services include Laser lipo, cavitation lipo, the iconic foot detox, and more. Angela will be doing a demo-facial on Friday, allowing those in attendance to have an opportunity to see the process.

Glammed By Lady T, owned by LaTonya Hannah, offers a range of hair care products, including shampoos, conditioners, wigs, and various types of oils. The business also carries accessories such as jewelry, hats, totes, seasonal items and more.

Creatively Custom Design By Raffinee, owned by Connie Hairston, offers custom design t-shirts, cups, waist beads and more.

Vinyl Tracks LLC, owned by Clint Blunt, features vinyl records, CDs, cassettes, art, branded merchandise, a gathering and performance space, and more is planned. Vinyl Tracks is a music and railroad themed experience.

About the West Virginia Hive Network

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the NRGRDA and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. More information about the WV Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.