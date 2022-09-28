West Virginia Hive hosting ‘Coffee Talks’ session in Summersville

Sept. 30 Networking Event at Seneca Health Services

BECKLEY W.Va. – The West Virginia Hive is hosting a “Coffee Talks” networking session at 8:30 a.m. Friday, September 30, at Seneca Health Services in Summersville. The event is being sponsored by United Bank.

Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive, said “Our Coffee Talks sessions offer an opportunity for local entrepreneurs, business owners, and community leaders to network and exchange ideas with one another.”

Ashleigh Wall

Moore said she will conduct an interview with local CPA and entrepreneur Ashleigh Wall about her entrepreneurship journey and the importance of good accounting practices for small businesses.

Wall is the owner of Fat Eddie’s and Lakeside Outfitters located in Mt. Nebo, W.Va., at Summersville Lake. She was born and raised in Summersville and is a graduate of Concord University, where she earned her Bachelor’s in Business Administration with an emphasis in Accounting. She earned her Master’s in Accounting from West Virginia University. Wall worked for Dixon Hughes Goodman (DHG) as an audit senior associate for more than three years. She and her husband, Josh, had a desire to move back home to Summersville in late 2020 as new business owners. Wall is also active in her community. In 2021, she was appointed to the Summersville Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and also coaches a girls’ softball team, which she led to the 2021 state championship.

Moore said, “Ashleigh has a great deal to offer area business leaders and those wanting to start a new enterprise. She and her husband make an amazing team running two successful businesses and contributing so much to the community. Her career path and business practices are to be emulated and we are excited for Ashleigh to share her entrepreneurship experience during our Coffee Talks interview.”

Seneca Health Services is located at 131 Wellness Drive in Summersville. The link to register is at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/wv-hive-coffee-talks-tickets-416878373437

The WV Hive is the entrepreneurship program of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority and the administrator of the Country Roads Angel Network. Its 12-county service area includes Raleigh, Fayette, Summers, Nicholas, Braxton, Webster, Greenbrier, Pocahontas, Monroe, Mercer, McDowell, and Wyoming counties. More information about the Hive can be found at https://wvhive.com/.