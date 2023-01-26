West Virginia high school athlete transfer bill passed state Senate

By Steven Allen Adams, The Weirton Daily Times

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A bill making it easier for students attending West Virginia high schools to transfer and keep playing sports passed the Senate by a 27-5 vote Wednesday.

Senate Bill 262 would require the West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission to modify rules for the 2023-2024 school year to allow students to transfer schools and retain their athletic eligibility one time during a student’s four years in high school.

The bill also requires the state Board of Education, when reviewing the WVSSAC rule, to ensure it complies with the intent of the Legislature to not require the student to sit out one year for transferring schools during or after the student’s ninth grade year.

A similar bill passed the Senate last year, but was never taken up by the House Education Committee. Senate Majority Whip Ryan Weld, R-Brooke, was the lead sponsor of both last year’s bill and SB 262. He said he has talked with the House and expects the bill to be taken up this time…

