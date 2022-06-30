West Virginia health care advocates raise concerns about expiring insurance subsidies￼

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Health care advocates in West Virginia are calling on Congress to find a way to extend health insurance subsidies put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic before they expire later this year.

The federal American Rescue Plan Act extended eligibility for health insurance subsidies provided by the Affordable Care Act. The subsidies extended to people purchasing their own health insurance on state-run marketplaces or through HealthCare.gov. The subsidies took the form of tax credits to reduce premium costs.

The subsidies are limited to people with incomes more than 400% of the poverty level. ARPA also increased the dollar amount for financial assistance for low-income individuals who were already eligible to receive health insurance through ACA. But these subsidies expire Jan 1, 2023, unless Congress reauthorizes them…

