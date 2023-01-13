West Virginia hands over $1M in unclaimed funds to Mannington middle school

By Savanna Shriver, Times West Virginian

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — Officials from the West Virginia State Treasurer’s office on Tuesday presented a nearly $1.1 million check that will be used to improve the Mannington Middle School Library.

The money comes from the Dr. Phoebia G. Moore Memorial Library Trust Fund Association in Mannington from unliquidated stocks found by the State Treasurer’s Office. Dr. Moore was a Mannington native and the first woman to study medicine at WVU in the late 1800’s. She treated patients across North Central West Virginia first by horseback, then by car, for almost 50 years prior to her death in 1952.

The Treasurer’s Office got involved when the trust fund went inactive, so funds were turned over to the state office as unclaimed property.

The money will go through the trust fund, so school administrators will meet and discuss what changes can be made using the money with the trust fund board members, who will approve changes…

