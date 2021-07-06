West Virginia group takes aim at prescription drug costs

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A healthcare advocacy group launched digital ads this past week seeking the attention of federal lawmakers for a bill that could reduce prescription drug prices.

Protect our Care West Virginia held a press conference Thursday announcing a digital ad buy that started Tuesday to promote passage of H.R. 3, the Lower Drug Costs Now Act.

The ads, which will run all summer, tell the story of Morgantown-native Mindy Salango, a type 1 diabetic who relies on insulin to manage her diabetes.

“When I was first starting out as a diabetic, insulin generally would cost about $25 a month,” Salango said. “Now, I pay about $350 a month for all of my supplies to keep my blood glucose under control. The thought of not being able to afford my medication is terrifying.” …

