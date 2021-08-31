West Virginia Governor urges grandfamilies to get shots

By J. Damon Cain, The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — After grim duty of counting another 20 West Virginia victims to Covid-19 and running through statistics from over the weekend that showed the highly contagious disease slicing its way through the population, Gov. Jim Justice announced during a pandemic press briefing on Monday a vaccination incentive program for grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.

An estimated 35,000 eligible households in West Virginia State University’s (WVSU) Healthy Grandfamilies program can receive a $150 voucher for providing proof of all members of a family having received the Covid-19 vaccine.

Bonnie Dunn, director of West Virginia State University’s Healthy Grandfamilies program, said there are about 19,000 children in grandfamilies, where grandparents are raising and providing for their grandchildren, across the state.

Registration starts Tuesday, Sept. 7, the governor said…

