West Virginia Governor Justice wants legislators to act on car tax refund bill the first day of the 2023 session

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A proposed bill that would reimburse residents for the money they pay counties for their vehicle personal property tax has already been sent to the West Virginia Legislature.

Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Tuesday legislators should act on it the first day of session, which is Jan. 11, 2023.

“We ought to pass that and get rid of the car tax. Period,” he said.

Under Justice’s plan, residents would continue to pay the car tax to their counties, but then the state will refund the money.

The savings for taxpayers would be substantial…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/justice-wants-legislators-to-act-on-car-tax-refund-bill-the-first-day-of-the/article_4117259c-6aaf-11ed-97d3-776a22ba076e.html