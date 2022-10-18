West Virginia Governor Justice visits Spring Mills Middle to highlight progress of GameChanger program￼

By Emily Keefer, The Journal

SPRING MILLS, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice and Baby Dog visited Spring Mills Middle School on Monday morning to offer words of encouragement and to talk with sixth-graders about the GameChanger Opioid and Substance Misuse Prevention Education program.

The program is the first of its kind in the nation and results from a service agreement between GameChanger and the world-renowned Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation.

According to the official release, the program is a student-powered substance misuse prevention movement. It is currently being implemented in 12 West Virginia pilot schools.

“The GameChanger initiative focuses on building school environments that curb student drug use by implementing, monitoring and sustaining GameChanger Student Peer Leadership Programs, while empowering youth to make healthy choices as they prepare to be our leaders of tomorrow,” the release added…

