West Virginia Governor Justice to update Flood Protection Plan

By Steven Allen Adams, The Intelligencer

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice said Tuesday that he will spend the remainder of his final term as West Virginia’s governor implementing new recommendations after a review of the state’s nearly 20-year-old flood mitigation plan.

Answering questions Tuesday morning during a virtual briefing with reporters from the State Capitol Building, Justice said he was awaiting a review of a 365-page statewide flood plan, first started in 1998 and completed in 2004.

“I’ll do anything and everything in my power. I’ve always tried, and I will continue to do just that,” Justice said. “From the standpoint of doing things, doing anything and everything I can do to try to help these folks to not experience these tragedies … you won’t have to ask me anymore.”

The State Resiliency Office is conducting a full review of the statewide flood protection plan to determine what has been implemented since 2004, what hasn’t been implemented, and what recommendations are out of date based on new flood mitigation technologies and techniques. That review is expected to be completed by the end of December…

