West Virginia Governor Justice still weighing U.S. Senate run

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With political announcements for the 2024 federal elections flying before the 2022 midterm elections have been certified, Gov. Justice said he is still thinking about a run for U.S. Senate but has yet to make a concrete decision.

Justice was asked about a possible U.S. Senate run during Tuesday’s virtual briefing with reporters from the Capitol.

“From the standpoint of attention on my mind, I’m absolutely thinking really hard about it and very seriously considering running for Senate,” Justice said. “I have not made a final decision yet, but I promise you, regardless of whatever I do, I’ll be your governor for the next two years. I’m not just going to sit around and hang out. I don’t believe in that.”

Justice was asked about a possible Senate run in September by The Intelligencer when he was in Wheeling campaigning against Amendment 2, a constitutional amendment on the November ballot that would have allowed the West Virginia Legislature to eliminate six categories of tangible personal property taxes. Justice told the paper that at the time, he was a maybe…

