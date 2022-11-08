West Virginia Governor Justice, Senate President Blair make final push for, against Amendment 2

By Steven Allen Adams, The Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With voters heading to the polls today, Gov. Jim Justice hit local radio stations Monday urging voters to oppose Amendment 2, while state Senate President Craig Blair held a tele-townhall to encourage voters to support giving lawmakers authority to end collecting tangible personal property taxes.

Justice could be heard on talk radio stations in Wheeling, Morgantown and Charleston Monday morning, as well as appearing on Tonight Live on West Virginia’s Nexstar TV stations, making one final push for voters to oppose what he once supported — amending the state Constitution to give the West Virginia Legislature the authority to eliminate six categories of tangible personal property taxes.

“I really believe overwhelming this will be defeated, and it should be,” Justice said Monday morning during his virtual COVID-19 briefing from the State Capitol Building.

Blair, R-Berkeley, and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, took part in a tele-townhall Monday evening sponsored by the West Virginia Job Creator’s Alliance, a pro-Amendment 2 advocacy group…

