West Virginia Governor Justice: Rough flu season may be on the horizon￼

By Charles Boothe, Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. — With COVID continuing to be a problem and the possibility of a more severe flu season this year, state officials are urging residents to get the Omicron booster shot as well as a flu shot.

“It could be a bad flu season,” Gov. Jim Justice said during his pandemic briefing Monday, saying as the weather gets colder and more people gather indoors, chances of spreading the flu as well as COVID increase.

Dr. Ayne Amjad, state Health Officer, said everyone should take precautions.

“It is going to be a bad flu season based on trends we are seeing across the world,” she said.

For example, the AARP (American Association of Retired Persons) reported that Australia, which is just now coming out of its flu season, saw the worst one in five years, and it arrived earlier than usual…

To read more: https://www.bdtonline.com/news/justice-rough-flu-season-may-be-on-the-horizon/article_a87cc39c-3862-11ed-8b1e-8f2a0d1c3acc.html